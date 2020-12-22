ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $644,688.66 and approximately $48.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00140229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00724199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00176688 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00379956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00105608 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,164,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,504,611 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network.

