ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.66

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 23491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

ITOCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

