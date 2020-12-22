Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 147.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ITRN opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $423.63 million, a PE ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

