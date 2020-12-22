Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.43

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 77329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

