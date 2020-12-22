J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of JCOM opened at $97.92 on Friday. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

