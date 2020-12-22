Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 266.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 23.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Jabil by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $45.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

