Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 16% Higher

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price traded up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.40. 99,359,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,294% from the average session volume of 7,127,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

