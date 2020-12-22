James W. Namkung Sells 2,193 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

