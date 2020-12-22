Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,578 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,110,000.

DMXF stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.