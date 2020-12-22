Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

SII opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $753.65 million and a PE ratio of 67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

