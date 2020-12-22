Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 85.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

