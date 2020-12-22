Jane Street Group LLC Sells 63,992 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 87.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,992 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

NYSE:AIV opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.77%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

