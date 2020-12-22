Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,272 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

