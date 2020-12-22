Jarvis+ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,186.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $203,921.46 and approximately $31,186.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

