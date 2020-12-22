Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,186.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $203,921.46 and $31,186.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

