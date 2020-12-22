Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

