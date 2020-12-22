Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $146.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

