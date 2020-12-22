JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3,230.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.