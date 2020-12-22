JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUTH stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $582.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

