JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

