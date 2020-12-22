JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.20 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

