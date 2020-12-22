JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,079 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 180.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of -452.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

