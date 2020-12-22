JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FedNat were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FedNat by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FedNat by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedNat alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $258,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $297,739. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. FedNat’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.