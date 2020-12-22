KARMA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. KARMA has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $51.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded 74.4% higher against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00155246 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

