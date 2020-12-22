Kava.io Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $69.20 million and $23.70 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037125 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00328636 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,620,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

