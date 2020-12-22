KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 7.1%

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 35,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 57,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis Products. It offers online and in-class training services for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants; and human resource and crisis management consulting services.

