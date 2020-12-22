Keep3rV1 Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $398.53 or 0.01683117 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $79.71 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00139907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00715119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00176283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104119 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

