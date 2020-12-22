Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Up 40.9%

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares rose 40.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,550,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 380,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million and a PE ratio of -155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

