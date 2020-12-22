KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

KLXE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

