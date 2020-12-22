Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Knoll has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knoll by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Knoll by 1.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Knoll by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Knoll by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

