KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KNOP opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $487.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

