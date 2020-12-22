Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

