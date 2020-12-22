KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.25.

About KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.