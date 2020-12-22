Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $75.24.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

