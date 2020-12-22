Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

