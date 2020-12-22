Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien Sells 3,633 Shares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$31.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.