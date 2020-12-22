Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Plans GBX 6.50 Dividend

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Tuesday. Law Debenture Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 711.40 ($9.29). The stock has a market cap of £763.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

