LBRY Credits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $28.23 million and $3.43 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00107127 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 702,065,153 coins and its circulating supply is 513,334,099 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.