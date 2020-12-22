Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,314. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

