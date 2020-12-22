Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $162.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.