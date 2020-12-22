Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

LILA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 245,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 335.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

