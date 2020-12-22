Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the period.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

