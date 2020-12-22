Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.