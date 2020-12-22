Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$82.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) traded as high as C$69.42 and last traded at C$68.03, with a volume of 120158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.55.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton purchased 435 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,963.09. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,874 over the last three months.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.75.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 5.9756185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

