Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

