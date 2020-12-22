Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $1,565.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00605853 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,466.82 or 0.99054485 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 703,685,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

