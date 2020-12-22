Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Up 7.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.20. 5,723,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,108,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Livent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 169.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 1,570,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

