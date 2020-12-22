LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). 585,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 496,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.47.

About LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers LoopUp, a remote meetings solution that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. The company also provides telephony and conferencing services.

