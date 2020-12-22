Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.52. 13,444,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 2,773,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301 over the last ninety days.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

