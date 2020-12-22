LTO Network (LTO) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $4.32 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00732934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00168811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00107127 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,392,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,966 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

